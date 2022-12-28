ANVIL! The Story Of ANVIL Coming To Blu-ray And DVD In January With Extra Features

The 2008 documentary Anvil! The Story Of Anvil will be released on DVD and Ultimate Edition Blu-ray with special features by MVD Marquee Collection. Preorders are available on Amazon.

Forming the band Anvil in 1982, Steve “Lips” Kudlow and Robb Reiner released one of the heaviest albums of all time -- Metal On Metal -- influencing some of the biggest names in rock including Metallica, Slayer and Anthrax. But while those bands went on to sell millions of albums and achieve international fame, Anvil's career took a different path - straight to obscurity.

Until now...

Director Sacha Gervasi (Hitchcock) brings Anvil! The Story Of Anvil - a brilliant, achingly hilarious, and surprisingly touching documentary about Anvil's last-ditch quest for fame and fortune. He joins the band members, now in their 50's, as they perform all over the world, record a new album and struggle to make ends meet. Providing an intimate, insightful look into the band members' ever-supportive, yet long-suffering families, Anvil! The Story of Anvil is also a tale of survival - and the passion and drive it takes to follow your dream, year after year after year.

Ultimate Edition Blu-ray - Special Features:

- NEW! 2022 Audio Commentary with director Sacha Gervasi

- 2008 Audio commentary by director Sacha Gervasi and band members Steve “Lips” Kudlow and Robb Reiner

- 2008 Audio commentary by director Sacha Gervasi, producer Rebecca Yeldham and editor Andrew Dickler

- NEW! 2022 Video Commentary with director Sacha Gervasi and the band

- NEW! 2022 Video Commentary with director Sacha Gervasi and producer Rebecca Yeldham

- NEW! Anvil Q&A at Saban Theater with moderator Steve-O

- Interview with Steve “Lips” Kudlow, Robb Reiner and Director Sacha Gervasi moderated by Matt Pinfield (93 mins)

- Rich Roll video podcast interview with director Sacha Gervasi and the band

- 1981 Interview with Maor Applebaum (mastering engineer)

- 1981 Interview with Steve 'Lips' Kudlow

- 1981 Backstage interview with Rob & Steve

- Q&A with director Sacha Gervasi, the band, and Peter Dinklage

- 3 Deleted Scenes: “Choice Children’s Catering Extended Scene” (7:14), “Former Band Members” (2:39), “Lips’ Brother” (2:11)

- “Interview with Lars Ulrich” featurette (30:06)

- 'Where are They Now?' featurette (3:10)

- 'This Feels Good' featurette ( 12:37)

- “School Love” Sacha Gervasi rocks with Anvil” live performance (4:17)

- Theatrical Teaser

- Original Theatrical Trailer

Standard Edition DVD - Special Features:

