ANVIL To Begin Recording New Album In Germany Tomorrow

August 9, 2021, an hour ago

news heavy metal anvil

ANVIL To Begin Recording New Album In Germany Tomorrow

Canadian metal legends, Anvil, will enter a German recording studio on Tuesday (August 10) to begin recording their new album.

Guitarist/vocalist Steve "Lips" Kudlow took to social media to share the news, stating: "Starting our recording of our 19th studio album in Germany tomorrow!! Nice to be back in Europe!!"

Anvil released their latest album, Legal At Last, in February 2020 via AFM Records. Stay tuned for updates on the band's new material.

 




Featured Audio

IRON MAIDEN - "The Writing On The Wall"

IRON MAIDEN - "The Writing On The Wall"

Featured Video

RAVENOUS Premieres "Die 1,000 Deaths"

RAVENOUS Premieres "Die 1,000 Deaths"

Latest Reviews