ANVIL To Begin Recording New Album In Germany Tomorrow

Canadian metal legends, Anvil, will enter a German recording studio on Tuesday (August 10) to begin recording their new album.

Guitarist/vocalist Steve "Lips" Kudlow took to social media to share the news, stating: "Starting our recording of our 19th studio album in Germany tomorrow!! Nice to be back in Europe!!"

Anvil released their latest album, Legal At Last, in February 2020 via AFM Records. Stay tuned for updates on the band's new material.