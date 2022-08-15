ANVIL To Record New Studio Album Next Summer

Jimmy Kay from The Metal Voice spoke to guitarist/ vocalist Lips and drummer Robb Reiner from the legendary Canadian band, Anvil, on the streets of Montreal, Quebec (Canada). The conversation revolved around the band's new album The Impact Is Imminent, the re-release of the hit documentary The Story Of Anvil, and a more.

Utopia will release the remastered documentary, Anvil! The Story Of Anvil alongside Portobello Electric in theaters this fall and on digital later this year. The documentary follows Anvil during their European tour and was initially released in 2009. A teaser trailer is streaming below.

The rerelease is timed to the film’s 13th year anniversary and features remastered picture and sound, as well as a new exclusive epilogue interview with director Sacha Gervasi (My Dinner With Hervé, Hitchcock) and Anvil’s Steve “Lips” Kudlow and Robb Reiner moderated by former MTV host Matt Pinfield. Tickets are available at axs.com.

The special event premiere and performance will be presented in conjunction with Beyond Fest on September 22 in Los Angeles at the Saban Theater, with a live concert by Anvil and appearances from surprise musical guests. This will be followed by a Q&A with Kudlow, Reiner, producer Rebecca Yeldham and Gervasi, moderated by Steve-O from Jackass.

“This film is pure magic,” said Utopia CEO Robert Schwartzman. “As well as being a brilliant filmmaker, Sacha was in the right place at the right time and has managed to bring audiences a truly inspiring film which has stood the test of time.”