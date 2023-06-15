ANY GIVEN DAY Release "Get That Done" Music Video

Metal heavyweights Any Given Day, who hail from the heart of the German Ruhr area, have released their flaming new single, "Get That Done," out now worldwide via Arising Empire. It's a high-octane metalcore track designed to unleash your inner beast and overcome everything in your life. Watch the video below.

"'Get That Done' is more than a - it's our anthem, echoing our unity, determination, and hunger for greatness," the band says. "From our very first show, it has been our battle cry, propelling us forward on every stage and journey. It reminds us that we have the power to overcome any obstacle, to leave our mark upon the world, and to ignite the fire within others. Together, we are an unstoppable force! So, let the world hear our anthem and join us as we rise to GET THAT DONE."

Although hailing from Germany, Any Given Day are living The American Dream. Founded in 2012, they ignited interest in 2014 with their debut, My Longest Way Home (Official German album charts: #28). Then they boldly proved they were more than just an internet phenomenon with 2016's Everlasting (Official German album charts: #14). Any Given Day look back on countless tours and shows with the likes of Caliban, Bury Tomorrow, Trivium, or Suicide Silence on stages of every size. On Overpower (Official German album charts: #19), Any Given Day perfected their blend of unruly brutality, melodies, and catchiness.

Any Given Day are:

Dennis Diehl - Vocals

Andy Posdziech - Guitar

Dennis Ter Schmitten - Guitar

Michael Golinski - Bass

Leon Stiller - Drums

(Photo - Frank Dursthoff)