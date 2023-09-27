ANY GIVEN DAY Share "Unbreakable" Music Video

Metal heavyweights Any Given Day, who hail from the heart of the German Ruhr area, have released their new single, "Unbreakable", worldwide via Arising Empire. Watch the video below, and stream the single here.

"Unbreakable" is an anthem of overpowering resilience and unyielding determination. Each line of the song, each melody, serves as a testament to the human capacity to rise above challenges, betrayals, and losses.

Any Given Day are:

Dennis Diehl - Vocals

Andy Posdziech - Guitar

Dennis Ter Schmitten - Guitar

Michael Golinski - Bass

Leon Stiller - Drums

(Photo - Frank Dursthoff)