ANY GIVEN SIN Sign To Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group

Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group has signed Any Given Sin. The label will engage immediately, supporting the band’s current single “The Way I Say Goodbye” which is rising up the rock charts. The accompanying video for the song can be seen below.

Multiple elements converge to strengthen every bond. Four distinct personalities sharpen Any Given Sin’s edge. The Maryland / Virginia based quartet – Victor Richie (vocals), Mike Conner (guitar), Rich Stevenson (bass) and Mike Showalter (drums) infuse metal, hard rock, and alternative into a dark, dynamic and deep signature style of their own. Amassing nearly 10 million streams and 2 million YouTube views independently, alongside multiple #1 singles on SiriusXM Octane attracted the attention of Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group.

President, Mascot Label Group North America, Ron Burman offers, “I really liked Any Given Sin’s songs. They rock, have great melodies and big hooks that stick in your head. I had been watching them for over a year, and after hearing several of them on Octane, and their Big Un’s show, I was convinced the band had what it took for us to dive in and partner up. They have a great DIY spirit and have achieved a lot on their own. Looking forward to making a great record with them!”

Any Given Sin shares, “Good music is the result of a strong partnership, passion and hard work. We are honored to be welcomed into the Mascot family.”

Stream / download “The Way I Say Goodbye” now at this location.