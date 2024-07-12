APOCALYPTICA Announce Collaboration With Valco Headphones And Reveal Europe And North America Support Acts

"It's summertime in Europe and we are currently taking some days off after the album release to do whatever we feel like doing – boating, hiking, sleeping," begins an update from Apocalyptica. "Still, great things are happening:

"We proudly present the three support acts for our upcoming tours in Europe and North America: The Raven Age, Arctis and Nita Strauss! On top of this, we are happy to announce a new collaboration with the Finnish headphone company Valco, which helped us to release our very own Apocalyptica headphones! If you are a music lover like us and need some good headphones for cello-metal (or other) music, go check them out!"

Apocalyptica headphones:

"Strong headphones for hard & heavy tunes - Apocalyptica headphones!

"For once, you can FINALLY hear all the commotion and disturbing frequencies of the cellos just as they're meant to be heard – causing some slight pain, but leading to even greater pleasure with the listening experience! How? With the new Apocalyptica headphones!

"We chose our fellow countrymen from Valco for this cooperation because their agenda represents the same values and ambitions we have as Apocalyptica. Superior quality, Finnish design, great sound and ergonomics, excellent noise cancellation... and all marketed with a little (or a lot!) self-irony!

"Get your head full of noise pollution with these Valco "X" Apocalyptica-limited edition antigravital noisereduction ANC headphones!"

More information here.

Tour support acts:

"Get ready for some cello-metal action! We will soon be travelling Europe and North America playing a bunch of shows. Not only will you see us live on stage, but also our amazing support acts: The Raven Age, Arctis, Nita Strauss."

Get tickets here.