APOCALYPTICA Announce Instagram Live Event This Thursday

Finnish cello metal band, Apocalyptica, invite you to join them live on Instagram this Thursday. A message from the band follows:

"Hey guys, join us live on Instagram!

"This Thursday, 17.00 CET, we’ll be taking over our webstore to prepare everything for the upcoming release of Plays Metallica Vol. 2. We will sign your CD and vinyl orders, pack some bundles, answer your questions and even give away some amazing items for free!

"Let us know about your questions in the comment section on Instagram and we will try to answer as many of them as possible in the livestream! If you already placed your order in our shop and want us to sign it, you can send an e-mail to live@redflame.shop with your name and order ID. If you haven't pre-ordered the album yet, this is now your chance to have it with a personal dedication!

"Looking forward to show you the range of products we decided to make for you and chat!"

Apocalyptica Plays Metallica Vol. 2, out June 7, will continue the journey that began in 1996 when cellists from Helsinki’s world-renowned Sibelius Academy played symphonic tribute to the biggest of the big four - heavy metal titans Metallica. For their ninth record the classically-minded dynamos are returning to their roots to bring a legendary story full circle. It also features a host of surprises beginning with a unique collaboration.

This album will be the band’s final studio release with Apocalyptica’s long-time member, drummer Mikko Sirén, who amicably departed after the new album’s completion. Plays Metallica Vol. 2 was produced by longtime collaborator and studio supremo Joe Barresi (Queens Of The Stone Age, Soundgarden, Nine Inch Nails, Tool) and will be released via new label Throwdown Entertainment.

Tracklisting:

"Ride The Lightning"

"St. Anger"

"The Unforgiven II"

"Blackened"

"The Call Of Ktulu" (in memory of Cliff Burton)

"The Four Horsemen" (ft. Robert Trujillo)

"Holier Than Thou"

"To Live Is To Die"

"One"

"One" (Instrumental)

"One" video:

"The Unforgiven II" video:

"The Four Horsemen" video:

Apocalyptica recently released the official video trailer for their upcoming "Plays Metallica Vol. 2" tour. Watch below and get tickets at Apocalyptica.com.

Tour dates:

June

8 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

September

13 - Dubai, United Arab Emirates - TBA

19 - Istanbul, Turkey - Zorlu PSM

21 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kagelbanan

22 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

23 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

24 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train

26 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36

27 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13

29 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Albert Hall

30 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall

October

1 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia Theatre

3 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3

4 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

5 - Cardiff, UK - Great Uni Hall

7 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

8 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

9 - Cologne, Germany - E-Werk

10 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

11 - Prague, Czech Republic - 02 Universe

12 - Dresden, Germany - Alter Schlachthof

13 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

15 - Krakow, Poland - Studio

16 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

18 - Palanga, Lithuania - Concert Hall

19 - Kaunus, Lithuania - Zalgiris Arena

20 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Compensa Hall

21 - Riga, Latvia - Arena

22 - Tallinn, Estonia - Alexella Hall

November

11 - Esch Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

12 - Brussels, Belgium - AB

13 - Paris, France - L’Olympia

14 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher

15 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

17 - Lisbon, Portugal - LAV

18 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

19 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

20 - Marseille, France - Espace Julien

21 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

22 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Metropole

23 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

25 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

26 - Cluj, Romania - Form Space

27 - Bucharest, Romania - Sala Palatului

28 - Sofia, Bulguari - NDK (National Palace of Culture)

29 - Skopje, Macedonia - Jane Sandanski Sports Center

30 - Belgrade, Serbia - Hangar