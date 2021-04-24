APOCALYPTICA Cover METALLICA’s "Nothing Else Matters" At Pol'and'Rock Festival 2016; Video

Apocalyptica is streaming a clip of their performance of the Metallica classic "Nothing Else Matters" at Pol'and'Rock Festival 2016. CHeck it out below.

Apocalyptica have released an official video for their recently released new single "White Room" featuring Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach). The song is available on all platforms. Listen to it here, and watch the new video below.

Apocalyptical recently stated: "We were really looking forward to this release. Doing a cover of such a legendary song, originally by Cream, was great fun and having Jacoby Shaddix as featuring artist is a big pleasure for us! We hope you like the song just as much as we do! Produced by Howard Benson at West Valley Recording Studios in Woodland Hills, California and mixed by Chris Lorde-Alge, we tried to give this all-time classic a new interpretation together with our friend Jacoby Shaddix."