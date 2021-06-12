APOCALYPTICA Cover METALLICA’s "Seek & Destroy" At Pol'and'Rock Festival 2016; Video
June 12, 2021, 25 minutes ago
Apocalyptica is streaming a clip of their performance of the Metallica classic "Seek & Destroy" at Pol'and'Rock Festival 2016. Check it out below.
Apocalyptica has had to postpone their upcoming North American tour for a third time. The trek, featuring special guests Lacuna Coil, will now take place in April/May 2022.
Says the band: "Despite our best efforts and although we held out hope for this tour to happen as planned, we have to announce the postponement of the US and Canada leg of the Cell-0 Tour to 2022. BUT to ease the pain we added 4 new dates to this tour! Dallas, Pittsburgh, Detroit and Albany – we’ll be coming for you too! All tickets stay valid and new tickets will go on sale this Friday, 10 AM, CT!"
New 2022 dates:
April
7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
8 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
10 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
11 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
12 - Austin, TX - Emo's
14 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
15 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
17 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency
18 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo
20 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
21 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
23 - Edmonton, AB - Midway
24 - Calgary, AB - The Palace
26 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
27 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
28 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian
30 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
May
1 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theatre
2 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
3 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
4 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
5 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre 4