APOCALYPTICA Cover METALLICA’s "Seek & Destroy" At Pol'and'Rock Festival 2016; Video

Apocalyptica is streaming a clip of their performance of the Metallica classic "Seek & Destroy" at Pol'and'Rock Festival 2016. Check it out below.

Apocalyptica has had to postpone their upcoming North American tour for a third time. The trek, featuring special guests Lacuna Coil, will now take place in April/May 2022.

Says the band: "Despite our best efforts and although we held out hope for this tour to happen as planned, we have to announce the postponement of the US and Canada leg of the Cell-0 Tour to 2022. BUT to ease the pain we added 4 new dates to this tour! Dallas, Pittsburgh, Detroit and Albany – we’ll be coming for you too! All tickets stay valid and new tickets will go on sale this Friday, 10 AM, CT!"

New 2022 dates:

April

7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

8 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

10 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

11 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

12 - Austin, TX - Emo's

14 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

15 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

17 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency

18 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo

20 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

21 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

23 - Edmonton, AB - Midway

24 - Calgary, AB - The Palace

26 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

27 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

28 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian

30 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

May

1 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theatre

2 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

3 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

4 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

5 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre 4