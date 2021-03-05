APOCALYPTICA Feat. JACOBY SHADDIX Release "White Room"

Apocalyptica's new single "White Room feat. Jacoby Shaddix" is now available on all platforms! Listen to it here or via the YouTube clip below.

"We were really looking forward to this release," says Apocalyptica. "Doing a cover of such a legendary song, originally by Cream, was great fun and having Jacoby Shaddix as featuring artist is a big pleasure for us! We hope you like the song just as much as we do!"

"Produced by Howard Benson at West Valley Recording Studios in Woodland Hills, California and mixed by Chris Lorde-Alge, we tried to give this all-time classic a new interpretation together with our friend Jacoby Shaddix."