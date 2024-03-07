APOCALYPTICA Launch Official Video Trailer For "Plays Metallica Vol. 2" Tour 2024

Finnish cello metal band, Apocalyptica, have released the official video trailer for their upcoming "Plays Metallica Vol. 2" tour. Watch below and get tickets at Apocalyptica.com.

Tour dates:

June

8 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

September

13 - Dubai, United Arab Emirates - TBA

19 - Istanbul, Turkey - Zorlu PSM

21 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kagelbanan

22 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

23 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

24 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train

26 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36

27 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13

29 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Albert Hall

30 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall

October

1 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia Theatre

3 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3

4 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

5 - Cardiff, UK - Great Uni Hall

7 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

8 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

9 - Cologne, Germany - E-Werk

10 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

11 - Prague, Czech Republic - 02 Universe

12 - Dresden, Germany - Alter Schlachthof

13 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

15 - Krakow, Poland - Studio

16 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

18 - Palanga, Lithuania - Concert Hall

19 - Kaunus, Lithuania - Zalgiris Arena

20 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Compensa Hall

21 - Riga, Latvia - Arena

22 - Tallinn, Estonia - Alexella Hall

November

11 - Esch Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

12 - Brussels, Belgium - AB

13 - Paris, France - L’Olympia

14 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher

15 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

17 - Lisbon, Portugal - LAV

18 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

19 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

20 - Marseille, France - Espace Julien

21 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

22 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Metropole

23 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

25 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

26 - Cluj, Romania - Form Space

27 - Bucharest, Romania - Sala Palatului

28 - Sofia, Bulguari - NDK (National Palace of Culture)

29 - Skopje, Macedonia - Jane Sandanski Sports Center

30 - Belgrade, Serbia - Hangar

Apocalyptica have announced a follow-up to their legendary debut record. Apocalyptica Plays Metallica Vol. 2 will continue the journey that began in 1996 when cellists from Helsinki’s world-renowned Sibelius Academy played symphonic tribute to the biggest of the big four - heavy metal titans Metallica. For their ninth record the classically-minded dynamos are returning to their roots to bring a legendary story full circle. It also features a host of surprises beginning with a unique collaboration.

Lead single "The Four Horsemen", taken from Metallica’s 1983 debut Kill ‘Em All, features Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, setting the scene for a compendium of deep cuts and brilliant highlights spanning Metallica’s staggering 40 year career, and there are more surprises to come.

Founding band-leader Eicca Toppinen comments: “It’s the coolest thing. We didn’t push - it was offered. We played the first album live and it was so much more fun and exciting than we expected, so we got the idea to do something like the first album, but we couldn’t do it in exactly the same way – we needed to challenge ourselves and bring a totally new perspective to the original energy and emotion of Metallica.”

Lead cellist Perttu Kivilaakso adds: “We’ve been talking about making another Metallica album for around 20 years, as there were still so many great songs we wanted to play! We waited for the perfect moment to do it. Thinking of that teenage me who is now getting to play his favorite tracks gives me goosebumps!"

Watch "The Four Horsemen" video below.

This album will be the band’s final studio release with Apocalyptica’s long-time member, drummer Mikko Sirén, who amicably departed after the new album’s completion. Plays Metallica Vol. 2 was produced by longtime collaborator and studio supremo Joe Barresi (Queens Of The Stone Age, Soundgarden, Nine Inch Nails, Tool) and will be released via new label Throwdown Entertainment on June 7.

Tracklisting:

"Ride The Lightning"

"St. Anger"

"The Unforgiven II"

"Blackened"

"The Call Of Ktulu" (in memory of Cliff Burton)

"The Four Horsemen" (ft. Robert Trujillo)

"Holier Than Thou"

"To Live Is To Die"

"One"

"One" (Instrumental)

"The Four Horsemen" video:

(Photo - Riki Murto)