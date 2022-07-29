APOCALYPTICA Launch Video Trailer For The Cell-0 US Tour With LEPROUS And WHEEL
July 29, 2022, an hour ago
Finnish cello-rock quartet, Apocalyptica, will return to North America in September with direct support from Leprous, and opening act Wheel. Check out a new video trailer below.
Says the band: "We are happy to welcome singer Franky Perez on stage again and have the amazing Leprous as special guest as well as our Finnish friends Wheel as opener!"
Tour dates:
September
6 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre
7 - Charlotte, NC - Underground
8 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
9 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
10 - Blue Ridge, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival
13 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
14 - Long Island, NY - Paramount
15 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theatre
16 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
17 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
18 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
19 - Ft Wayne, IN - Pierres
21 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection
22 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival
23 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
24 - Indianapolis, IN - Vogue
25 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles
26 - Sauget, IL - Pops
27 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall
28 - Denver, CO - Summit
30 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
October
1 - San Diego, CA - Observatory
2 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory
4 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
5 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theatre
6 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst
7 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
Apocalyptica recently announce the release of their very own Cello-Metal reinterpretation of Ludwig Van Beethoven’s legendary 5th Symphony.
Eicca Toppinen says: “The beginning of the fifth symphony by Beethoven is one of the most iconic classical themes ever written. The process of rewriting and transforming it into a new perspective was a challenging but a really joyful ride. Beethoven was one of the first “metal-heads” in classical music which made it even more enjoyable to work out his theme with more modern sound and approach.”
Listen to Apocalyptica’s “Beethoven 5th” and watch the animated visualiser below. The previously released single “Bolero” as well as “Beethoven 5th” are going to be part of Apocalyptica’s upcoming EP named Metal Classic, Classic Metal.
(Photo - Ville Juurikkala)