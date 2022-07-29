APOCALYPTICA Launch Video Trailer For The Cell-0 US Tour With LEPROUS And WHEEL

Finnish cello-rock quartet, Apocalyptica, will return to North America in September with direct support from Leprous, and opening act Wheel. Check out a new video trailer below.

Says the band: "We are happy to welcome singer Franky Perez on stage again and have the amazing Leprous as special guest as well as our Finnish friends Wheel as opener!"

Tickets & VIP Packages can be found here

Tour dates:

September

6 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

7 - Charlotte, NC - Underground

8 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

9 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

10 - Blue Ridge, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival

13 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

14 - Long Island, NY - Paramount

15 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theatre

16 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

17 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

18 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

19 - Ft Wayne, IN - Pierres

21 - Grand Rapids, MI - Intersection

22 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

23 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

24 - Indianapolis, IN - Vogue

25 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles

26 - Sauget, IL - Pops

27 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall

28 - Denver, CO - Summit

30 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

October

1 - San Diego, CA - Observatory

2 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

4 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

5 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theatre

6 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst

7 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

Apocalyptica recently announce the release of their very own Cello-Metal reinterpretation of Ludwig Van Beethoven’s legendary 5th Symphony.

Eicca Toppinen says: “The beginning of the fifth symphony by Beethoven is one of the most iconic classical themes ever written. The process of rewriting and transforming it into a new perspective was a challenging but a really joyful ride. Beethoven was one of the first “metal-heads” in classical music which made it even more enjoyable to work out his theme with more modern sound and approach.”

Listen to Apocalyptica’s “Beethoven 5th” and watch the animated visualiser below. The previously released single “Bolero” as well as “Beethoven 5th” are going to be part of Apocalyptica’s upcoming EP named Metal Classic, Classic Metal.

(Photo - Ville Juurikkala)