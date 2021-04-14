APOCALYPTICA Live At Finland's BowlCircus; Full Livestream Concert Now Available (Video)

Apocalyptica and BowlCircus offer a historic livestream concert from BowlCircus Flamingo, a modern bowling center in Finland. Experience how the cellos sound on bowling lanes below:

Apocalyptica have released an official video for their recently released new single "White Room" featuring Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach). The song is available on all platforms. Listen to it here, and watch the new video below.

Apocalyptical recently stated: "We were really looking forward to this release. Doing a cover of such a legendary song, originally by Cream, was great fun and having Jacoby Shaddix as featuring artist is a big pleasure for us! We hope you like the song just as much as we do! Produced by Howard Benson at West Valley Recording Studios in Woodland Hills, California and mixed by Chris Lorde-Alge, we tried to give this all-time classic a new interpretation together with our friend Jacoby Shaddix."