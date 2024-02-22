APOCALYPTICA Parts Ways With Drummer MIKKO SIREN

Finnish cello metal band, Apocalyptica, has parted ways with their drummer Mikko Siren.

Siren began performing live with Apocalyptica in 2003 as a touring member, but it wasn't until 2005 that he was enlisted as a full-time member of the band, thereby giving him two decades of tenure with the group.

Earlier today, Apocalyptica issued the following statement: "Some of you may have already seen us playing without our drummer Mikko Siren in Brasil and Mexico earlier this year... or have heard rumors to this effect. We are very sorry to have to inform you that we have amicably parted ways with Mikko after 20 years. Recording our forthcoming album was our last collective achievement. Also, we want to reassure all of you that we – Eicca, Perttu and Paavo – will continue as Apocalyptica. We wish Mikko happiness and success in everything he aims for in all his future endeavors!!"

In other news, Apocalyptica recently announced their upcoming "Plays Metallica Vol. 2" tour.

A message from the band states: "Coming back from our Latin America tour, we are THRILLED to tell you good news about upcoming live dates. This fall, we will be touring... a lot! See all dates in Europe below. We call this tour "Plays Metallica Vol. 2". Being able to share our love for Metallica’s music with the live audience has always been and surely will be an absolutely magical experience! This time, the show is going to be next level. We can’t wait to get back out there and share the fun with all of you!

Public onsale for tickets will start Friday, February 23rd. At the moment, our Patreon members can already get tickets! So if you want to get yours early, hop on to Patreon and check out the member options.

Since it was so much fun in Brazil and México, we will offer upgrades to regular tickets including Meet & Greets as well as some goodies. You can also get your VIP packages starting Friday 23rd. So best thing to do on this day, February 23rd, 10am CET sharp...Check out our homepage, click on your favourite date, see you soon!"

Tour dates:

June

8 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

September

13 - Dubai, United Arab Emirates - TBA

19 - Istanbul, Turkey - Zorlu PSM

21 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kagelbanan

22 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

23 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

24 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train

26 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36

27 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13

29 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Albert Hall

30 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall

October

1 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia Theatre

3 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3

4 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

5 - Cardiff, UK - Great Uni Hall

7 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

8 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

9 - Cologne, Germany - E-Werk

10 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

11 - Prague, Czech Republic - 02 Universe

12 - Dresden, Germany - Alter Schlachthof

13 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

15 - Krakow, Poland - Studio

16 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

18 - Palanga, Lithuania - Concert Hall

19 - Kaunus, Lithuania - Zalgiris Arena

20 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Compensa Hall

21 - Riga, Latvia - Arena

22 - Tallinn, Estonia - Alexella Hall

November

11 - Esch Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

12 - Brussels, Belgium - AB

13 - Paris, France - L’Olympia

14 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher

15 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

17 - Lisbon, Portugal - LAV

18 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

19 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

20 - Marseille, France - Espace Julien

21 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

22 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Metropole

23 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

25 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

26 - Cluj, Romania - Form Space

27 - Bucharest, Romania - Sala Palatului

28 - Sofia, Bulguari - NDK (National Palace of Culture)

29 - Skopje, Macedonia - Jane Sandanski Sports Center

30 - Belgrade, Serbia - Hangar

Apocalyptica adds: "AND some further news for all of the Worlds Collide lovers: We will release a special vinyl edition of it on Record Store Day 2024, April 20th. No pre-order, no buying possibility via our shop...support your local record stores! All infos on here."

(Photo - Ville Juurikkala)