APOCALYPTICA Parts Ways With Drummer MIKKO SIREN
February 22, 2024, an hour ago
Finnish cello metal band, Apocalyptica, has parted ways with their drummer Mikko Siren.
Siren began performing live with Apocalyptica in 2003 as a touring member, but it wasn't until 2005 that he was enlisted as a full-time member of the band, thereby giving him two decades of tenure with the group.
Earlier today, Apocalyptica issued the following statement: "Some of you may have already seen us playing without our drummer Mikko Siren in Brasil and Mexico earlier this year... or have heard rumors to this effect. We are very sorry to have to inform you that we have amicably parted ways with Mikko after 20 years. Recording our forthcoming album was our last collective achievement. Also, we want to reassure all of you that we – Eicca, Perttu and Paavo – will continue as Apocalyptica. We wish Mikko happiness and success in everything he aims for in all his future endeavors!!"
In other news, Apocalyptica recently announced their upcoming "Plays Metallica Vol. 2" tour.
A message from the band states: "Coming back from our Latin America tour, we are THRILLED to tell you good news about upcoming live dates. This fall, we will be touring... a lot! See all dates in Europe below. We call this tour "Plays Metallica Vol. 2". Being able to share our love for Metallica’s music with the live audience has always been and surely will be an absolutely magical experience! This time, the show is going to be next level. We can’t wait to get back out there and share the fun with all of you!
Public onsale for tickets will start Friday, February 23rd. At the moment, our Patreon members can already get tickets! So if you want to get yours early, hop on to Patreon and check out the member options.
Since it was so much fun in Brazil and México, we will offer upgrades to regular tickets including Meet & Greets as well as some goodies. You can also get your VIP packages starting Friday 23rd. So best thing to do on this day, February 23rd, 10am CET sharp...Check out our homepage, click on your favourite date, see you soon!"
Tour dates:
June
8 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall
September
13 - Dubai, United Arab Emirates - TBA
19 - Istanbul, Turkey - Zorlu PSM
21 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kagelbanan
22 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller
23 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
24 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train
26 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36
27 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13
29 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Albert Hall
30 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall
October
1 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia Theatre
3 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3
4 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City
5 - Cardiff, UK - Great Uni Hall
7 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
8 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle
9 - Cologne, Germany - E-Werk
10 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
11 - Prague, Czech Republic - 02 Universe
12 - Dresden, Germany - Alter Schlachthof
13 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
15 - Krakow, Poland - Studio
16 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
18 - Palanga, Lithuania - Concert Hall
19 - Kaunus, Lithuania - Zalgiris Arena
20 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Compensa Hall
21 - Riga, Latvia - Arena
22 - Tallinn, Estonia - Alexella Hall
November
11 - Esch Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
12 - Brussels, Belgium - AB
13 - Paris, France - L’Olympia
14 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher
15 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
17 - Lisbon, Portugal - LAV
18 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
19 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
20 - Marseille, France - Espace Julien
21 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
22 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Metropole
23 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex
25 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
26 - Cluj, Romania - Form Space
27 - Bucharest, Romania - Sala Palatului
28 - Sofia, Bulguari - NDK (National Palace of Culture)
29 - Skopje, Macedonia - Jane Sandanski Sports Center
30 - Belgrade, Serbia - Hangar
Apocalyptica adds: "AND some further news for all of the Worlds Collide lovers: We will release a special vinyl edition of it on Record Store Day 2024, April 20th. No pre-order, no buying possibility via our shop...support your local record stores! All infos on here."
(Photo - Ville Juurikkala)