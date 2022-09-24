APOCALYPTICA Perform "Shadowmaker" With Vocalist FRANKY PEREZ At Download Festival 2015; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Finnish cello-metal quartet, Apocalyptica, have released the video below, featuring their performance of "Shadowmaker" at Download Festival 2015, featuring vocalist Franky Perez.

Apocalyptica have dropped their very own Cello-Metal reinterpretation of classical bangers with the new EP Metal Classic, Classic Metal.

On the EP's focus track, "Flight Of The Bumblebee", Perttu Kivilaakso states: "'Flight Of The Bumblebee' is one of the most well-known virtuosic pieces. I have played it during my classical years many times, always aiming for faster and faster performances. This time I thought it would be the coolest thing to make a rough and heavy 'Bee' for our band, basically creating the slowest and most doomy 'Bumblebee' ever! It's fascinating how musical structures can work out in many various ways! This 'Bee' is heavy and angry, but surely flies out with a smile on her face and a blink in it's eye!"

Metal Classic, Classic Metal also includes a new version of Beethoven’s 5th Symphony as well as a re-do of Maurice Ravel’s "Bolero". The full EP is available here.

Tracklisting:

"Bolero"

"Beethoven 5th"

"Flight Of The Bumblebee"