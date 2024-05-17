APOCALYPTICA Release Cover Of METALLICA's "One" Featuring JAMES HETFIELD And ROBERT TRUJILLO; Official Video Streaming

Finnish cello metal band, Apocalyptica, have released "One", the third single from their upcoming album, Plays Metallica Vol. II, which will be out June 7. Check out the official video below.

Prior to the release, the band shared the following message:

"You will not believe this! It is such a big honor for us, we can’t even put it into words. Our next single will be 'One' - feat. Mr. James Hetfield and Robert Trujillo! Who would have thought, 30 years ago! 'One' will be out May 17th. We are 100% sure – it’s going to blow your mind!!"

Apocalyptica Plays Metallica Vol. 2 will continue the journey that began in 1996 when cellists from Helsinki’s world-renowned Sibelius Academy played symphonic tribute to the biggest of the big four - heavy metal titans Metallica. For their ninth record the classically-minded dynamos are returning to their roots to bring a legendary story full circle. It also features a host of surprises beginning with a unique collaboration.

This album will be the band’s final studio release with Apocalyptica’s long-time member, drummer Mikko Sirén, who amicably departed after the new album’s completion. Plays Metallica Vol. 2 was produced by longtime collaborator and studio supremo Joe Barresi (Queens Of The Stone Age, Soundgarden, Nine Inch Nails, Tool) and will be released via new label Throwdown Entertainment on June 7.

Tracklisting:

"Ride The Lightning"

"St. Anger"

"The Unforgiven II"

"Blackened"

"The Call Of Ktulu" (in memory of Cliff Burton)

"The Four Horsemen" (ft. Robert Trujillo)

"Holier Than Thou"

"To Live Is To Die"

"One"

"One" (Instrumental)

Apocalyptica recently released the official video trailer for their upcoming "Plays Metallica Vol. 2" tour. Watch below and get tickets at Apocalyptica.com.

Tour dates:

June

8 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

September

13 - Dubai, United Arab Emirates - TBA

19 - Istanbul, Turkey - Zorlu PSM

21 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kagelbanan

22 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

23 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

24 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train

26 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36

27 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13

29 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Albert Hall

30 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall

October

1 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia Theatre

3 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3

4 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

5 - Cardiff, UK - Great Uni Hall

7 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

8 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

9 - Cologne, Germany - E-Werk

10 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

11 - Prague, Czech Republic - 02 Universe

12 - Dresden, Germany - Alter Schlachthof

13 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

15 - Krakow, Poland - Studio

16 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

18 - Palanga, Lithuania - Concert Hall

19 - Kaunus, Lithuania - Zalgiris Arena

20 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Compensa Hall

21 - Riga, Latvia - Arena

22 - Tallinn, Estonia - Alexella Hall

November

11 - Esch Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

12 - Brussels, Belgium - AB

13 - Paris, France - L’Olympia

14 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher

15 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

17 - Lisbon, Portugal - LAV

18 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

19 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

20 - Marseille, France - Espace Julien

21 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

22 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Metropole

23 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

25 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

26 - Cluj, Romania - Form Space

27 - Bucharest, Romania - Sala Palatului

28 - Sofia, Bulguari - NDK (National Palace of Culture)

29 - Skopje, Macedonia - Jane Sandanski Sports Center

30 - Belgrade, Serbia - Hangar

