APOCALYPTICA Share "Hope Vol. 2" From Tuska Utopia 2020; Pro-Shot Video Available

Cello metallers Apocalyptica have uploaded their performance of "Hope Vol. 2" from Tuska Utopia 2020. The track is taken from the 2001 special edition of the band's Cult album

In December 2022, Apocalyptica released their single, "Rise Again", featuring Epica vocalist, Simone Simons. The clip below features Simons performing the song with Apocalyptica in Manchester, UK on The Epic Apocalypse Tour on February 3rd. It is only the second time they have performed the song together live.

Apocalyptica issued the following statement when the single was released last year:

"Surprise! We just dropped 'Rise Again' our 'new' song with Epica's incredible frontwoman, Simone Simons! Why is 'new' in quotes you ask? Because this song features Simone singing over "Rise", a track from Cell-0!

Eicca says: "It was so great to make 'Rise Again' with Simone Simons! When we were putting the Epic Apocalypse-tour together we were thinking of making this collaboration with Epica even deeper by releasing a song together. 'Rise' from Cell-0 album had the beauty and feel which we felt could fit perfectly for Simone’s unique voice. We are so happy for the song and really excited about this tour with Epica as it will be something really special and amazing!!!"