APOCALYPTICA Share Video Of 2021 "Deathzone" Live Performance At Helsinki's St. John's Church

Finnish cello metal band, Apocalyptica, have shared a new video along with the following message:

"On this day 19 years ago we released our fifth studio album, Apocalyptica, which features the track, 'Deathzone' Enjoy this special version from our performance at St. John’s Church in Helsinki 2021."

Apocalyptica recently released a new single and music video for “What We’re Up Against” featuring Amaranthe singer Elize Ryd.

Apocalyptica have released the video below, along with the following message:

"Join the Apocalyptica Patreon family! Over the last couple of months, we had a lot of conversations about how to create a digital space for our community in which we are not limited by algorithms. We had brainstormings about how to get more interaction with you guys, talks about special merch items, ideas about how to publish unseen material… and finally found the platform for all of this: Patreon! Join us and be part of the next chapter in our band history."

Join here.