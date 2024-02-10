APOCALYPTICA Share Video Of 2021 "On The Rooftop With Quasimodo" Live Performance At Helsinki's St. John's Church

Finnish cello metal band, Apocalyptica, have shared a new video of "On The Rooftop With Quasimodo" from their performance at St. John’s Church in Helsinki 2021. Check it out below.

"Deathzone" from the same show can also be viewed below.

"On The Rooftop With Quasimodo" is taken from Apocalyptica's 2010 album, 7th Symphony.

Apocalyptica recently released a new single and music video for “What We’re Up Against” featuring Amaranthe singer Elize Ryd.