APOCALYPTICA Shares "Ruska" From Upcoming Live Album, Live In Helsinki St. John's Church

"Sending warm greetings to all of you from LA," begins an update from Apocalyptica. "We are eagerly working on new music in the studio to release in 2024. Since we don't want to keep you waiting for so long, we decided to bring our church tour straight to your home!"

"Today, we released the first song 'Ruska' of our upcoming live album, Live In Helsinki St. John's Church. The whole album will be released on November 17th on all download and streaming plattforms as well as on vinyl and CD. The pre-order for the CD and vinyl is already running, so go get your copy for your collection!"

"Discover our album, Live In Helsinki St. John's Church, which was recorded back in 2021 on the tour that lead us through the churches of Finland! The album is available in two formats: a 2LP gatefold vinyl in transparent orange and a deluxe 2CD digisleeve. Both formats are numbered and limited to 1,000 copies. Immerse yourself in the unique fusion of classical and metal music, all recorded in the acoustically magnificent St. John's Church in Helsinki."

Tracklisting:

"Intro To The Mind"

"Deathzone"

"Sacra"

"Kaamos"

"Call My Name"

"Ruska"

"On The Rooftop With Quasimodo"

"Perttu Solo"

"Bittersweet"

"Rise"

"In Memoriam / Stroke"

"Mikko's Psalm 555/382"

"Scream For The Silent"

"Čohkka / Cortege"

"Dead Man's Eyes"

"Worlds Collide"

"Coma"

"Farewell"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Conquest Of Paradise"

(Photo by Ville Juurikkala)