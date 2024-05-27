APOCALYPTICA Talk JAMES HETFIELD Guesting On Cover Of METALLICA's "One" - "A Mindblowing Experience"

Finnish cello metal band, Apocalyptica, recently released "One", the third single from their upcoming album, Plays Metallica Vol. II, which will be out June 7. Prior to the release, the band shared the following message:

"You will not believe this! It is such a big honor for us, we can’t even put it into words. Our next single will be 'One' - feat. Mr. James Hetfield and Robert Trujillo! Who would have thought, 30 years ago! 'One' will be out May 17th. We are 100% sure – it’s going to blow your mind!!"

Speaking with Mexico's Summa Inferno, Apocalyptica's Perttu Kivilaakso revealed how Hetfield became directly involved with the cover of "One", where he delivers the song's iconic lyrics as spoke word.

"We didn't really even consider having anything sung in this album, but this narrator idea, I think what the approach is really cool because it brings a different type of flavour to this soldier's story and kind of inside his mind. And, of course, in the very starting point, James Hetfield naturally was kind of the number one choice for us when we were speaking: 'It would be so cool if James does his own lyrics....' but we didn't even consider that he would ever step away from Metallica to do something else. And that's why, at some period of time, we had maybe other ideas of involving some cool actor — Mads Mikkelsen or somebody like that — with a great charismatic voice there. But then, when our recordings were all done and we came to the finalizing the post-production of the album, all of a sudden James informed us that, basically, like, 'Why wouldn't you ask me to do it?' He really, really wanted (to do it). and that was a mindblowing experience."

"I remember when I received, actually, all the files James had recorded in States, and I was working at my home in Finland, and I got all his tracks and I imported them to my session and I started to edit Hetfield at home, I fell to my knees crying because it felt like, in a way, of course, like a dream come true and the full circle going on."

Apocalyptica Plays Metallica Vol. 2 will continue the journey that began in 1996 when cellists from Helsinki’s world-renowned Sibelius Academy played symphonic tribute to the biggest of the big four - heavy metal titans Metallica. For their ninth record the classically-minded dynamos are returning to their roots to bring a legendary story full circle. It also features a host of surprises beginning with a unique collaboration.

This album will be the band’s final studio release with Apocalyptica’s long-time member, drummer Mikko Sirén, who amicably departed after the new album’s completion. Plays Metallica Vol. 2 was produced by longtime collaborator and studio supremo Joe Barresi (Queens Of The Stone Age, Soundgarden, Nine Inch Nails, Tool) and will be released via new label Throwdown Entertainment on June 7.

Tracklisting:

"Ride The Lightning"

"St. Anger"

"The Unforgiven II"

"Blackened"

"The Call Of Ktulu" (in memory of Cliff Burton)

"The Four Horsemen" (ft. Robert Trujillo)

"Holier Than Thou"

"To Live Is To Die"

"One"

"One" (Instrumental)

"The Unforgiven II" video:

"The Four Horsemen" video: