APOCALYPTICA To Release Cover Of METALLICA's "The Call Of Ktulu" Featuring CLIFF BURTON's Original Bassline This Friday

Apocalyptica are thrilled to announce the fourth and final single from Apocalyptica Plays Metallica, Vol. 2 – the hotly-anticipated sequel to their legendary debut record. "The Call Of Ktulu" will coincide with the album’s release, and follows on from a rapturous response to the preceding three singles: stunning reinterpretations of The Four Horsemen, The Unforgiven II, and One. Most notably, The Call of Ktulu features a truly remarkable guest: legendary Metallica bassist Cliff Burton himself.

Apocalyptica Plays Metallica Vol. 2 will continue the journey that began in 1996 when cellists from Helsinki’s world-renowned Sibelius Academy played symphonic tribute to the biggest of the big four – heavy metal titans Metallica. For their ninth record the classically-minded dynamos are returning to their roots to bring a legendary story full circle. It also features a host of surprises, including appearances by Metallica’s very own James Hetfield, Rob Trujillo, and – in a move that is sure to set the metal world alight – "The Call Of Ktulu", featuring the original bassline laid down by Cliff Burton, who tragically lost his life in a tour bus accident in 1986.

Apocalyptica’s "The Call Of Ktulu", the original of which first appeared on Metallica’s second album – 1984 landmark Ride The Lightning – is more than just a reimagining of that defining moment in thrash history. It represents a resounding seal of approval given by Metallica and the family of Cliff Burton themselves, who were all enthusiastically behind the idea. It also serves as a powerful tribute to a legendary bassist whose colossal musical legacy lives on.

"I’ve learned in life that if you have crazy ideas it’s always worth asking, so I called Lars!" says Apocalyptica founder Eicca Toppinen. "He was like, 'I love that you guys always think outside of the box!' James (Hetfield) loved the idea, and I met one of Cliff’s close relatives and she did, too. It was a spiritual experience working on this. We wanted to treat this with honour and maximum respect, and it was magical to have people so close to Cliff say that he would have loved it."

This album will be the band’s final studio release with Apocalyptica’s long-time member, drummer Mikko Sirén, who amicably departed after the new album’s completion. Plays Metallica Vol. 2 was produced by longtime collaborator and studio supremo Joe Barresi (Queens Of The Stone Age, Soundgarden, Nine Inch Nails, Tool) and will be released via new label Throwdown Entertainment.

Tracklisting:

"Ride The Lightning"

"St. Anger"

"The Unforgiven II"

"Blackened"

"The Call Of Ktulu" (in memory of Cliff Burton)

"The Four Horsemen" (ft. Robert Trujillo)

"Holier Than Thou"

"To Live Is To Die"

"One"

"One" (Instrumental)

"One" video:

"The Unforgiven II" video:

"The Four Horsemen" video:

Apocalyptica recently released the official video trailer for their upcoming "Plays Metallica Vol. 2" tour. Watch below and get tickets at Apocalyptica.com.

Tour dates:

June

8 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

September

13 - Dubai, United Arab Emirates - TBA

19 - Istanbul, Turkey - Zorlu PSM

21 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kagelbanan

22 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

23 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

24 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train

26 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36

27 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13

29 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Albert Hall

30 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall

October

1 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia Theatre

3 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3

4 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

5 - Cardiff, UK - Great Uni Hall

7 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

8 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

9 - Cologne, Germany - E-Werk

10 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

11 - Prague, Czech Republic - 02 Universe

12 - Dresden, Germany - Alter Schlachthof

13 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

15 - Krakow, Poland - Studio

16 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

18 - Palanga, Lithuania - Concert Hall

19 - Kaunus, Lithuania - Zalgiris Arena

20 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Compensa Hall

21 - Riga, Latvia - Arena

22 - Tallinn, Estonia - Alexella Hall

November

11 - Esch Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

12 - Brussels, Belgium - AB

13 - Paris, France - L’Olympia

14 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher

15 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

17 - Lisbon, Portugal - LAV

18 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

19 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

20 - Marseille, France - Espace Julien

21 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

22 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Metropole

23 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

25 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

26 - Cluj, Romania - Form Space

27 - Bucharest, Romania - Sala Palatului

28 - Sofia, Bulguari - NDK (National Palace of Culture)

29 - Skopje, Macedonia - Jane Sandanski Sports Center

30 - Belgrade, Serbia - Hangar