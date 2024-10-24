APOCRYPHAL Featuring BJÖRN "SPEED" STRID Release New Track And Music Video "My Hero Inside"

French melodic death metal outfit. Apocryphal. have unveiled their third single, "My Hero Inside", taken off their upcoming album Facing The End, which is scheduled for release on November 12 via The Circle Music.

The new single, as well as the full album, features Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra vocalist, Björn "Speed" Strid, on vocals.

Watch the video for “My Hero Inside” below. The single is also available via all major streaming services.

“The song ‘My Hero Inside’ delves into the dependencies and the lies we tell ourselves when we fall prey to these afflictions,” said the band. “It perfectly reflects the various states generated by addiction, alternating between dark, violent passages that punctuate the daily lives of addicts and a superb chorus that offers a brief moment of deliverance before the next fall. This very catchy and relatively short track is bound to get you hooked.”

Facing The End will be the band’s first since the 1999 debut Black Dreams Of Silence, and features the powerhouse vocals of Soilwork's legendary frontman, Björn "Speed" Strid. It will be released in November on CD, vinyl and digital formats via The Circle Music.

The artwork for Facing The End was done by Valnoir of Metastazis, while the mastering for the album was done by Nino Helfrich at Skull Tone Studios.

The band said: “Our new album may come as a surprise to those who know us, but all the ingredients that make us unique are there. Perhaps less atmospheric, but more effective, the mix of melody and aggression will make every song stick in your head from the first time you listen to it.”

Pre-order the album here. Pre-save the digital here.

Tracklisting:

"Smells Like The End Of The World"

"All Is Empty"

"He Forgot You"

"It Wasn’t So Complicated"

"Plague Doctor"

"My Hero Inside"

"Just Behind"

"Swallow My Lies"

"Taste My Hate"

"Swallow My Lies" video:

"All Is Empty" video:

Formed in 1992 as Post At Funerals, Apocryphal found their current name by 1994. Their early releases, including the 1995 demo "From Depths", showcased their blend of death metal, atmospheric, and progressive influences. After a period of inactivity following the release of their 1999 album Black Dreams Of Silence, the band reformed in 2022 and recruited legendary vocalist Björn "Speed" Strid of Soilwork for their new album.