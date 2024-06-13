APOCRYPHAL Release New Single "All Is Empty" Featuring SOILWORK’s BJÖRN "SPEED" STRID On Vocals

Melodic death metal outfit, Apocryphal, have unveiled the first single and music video, “All Is Empty”, off their upcoming new album, Facing The End. Watch the video below, and stream the single here

Facing The End will be the band’s first since the 1999 debut Black Dreams Of Silence, and will feature the powerhouse vocals of Soilwork's legendary frontman, Björn "Speed" Strid. It will be released in November on CD, vinyl and digital formats via The Circle Music.

The artwork for Facing The End was done by Valnoir of Metastazis, while the mastering for the album was done by Nino Helfrich at Skull Tone Studios.

The band said: "You can finally have a first taste of our album with the track 'All Is Empty'. Lyrically, the song deals with heavy topics of depression, suicide, isolation and relationships in these painful times. Musically, though, it feels more upbeat and catchy packed with riffs and solos. Hope you enjoy and raise your horns to it with us!

“Our new album may come as a surprise to those who know us, but all the ingredients that make us unique are there. Perhaps less atmospheric, but more effective, the mix of melody and aggression will make every song stick in your head from the first time you listen to it.”

Pre-order the album here. Pre-save the digital here.

Tracklisting:

"Smells Like The End Of The World"

"All Is Empty"

"He Forgot You"

"It Wasn’t So Complicated"

"Plague Doctor"

"My Hero Inside"

"Just Behind"

"Swallow My Lies"

"Taste My Hate"

"All Is Empty" video:

Formed in 1992 as Post At Funerals, Apocryphal found their current name by 1994. Their early releases, including the 1995 demo "From Depths", showcased their blend of death metal, atmospheric, and progressive influences. After a period of inactivity following the release of their 1999 album Black Dreams Of Silence, the band reformed in 2022 and recruited legendary vocalist Björn "Speed" Strid of Soilwork for their new album set for release in 2024.