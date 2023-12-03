APRIL WINE Frontman MYLES GOODWYN Dead At Age 75

Myles Goodwyn, singer, guitarist, writer, producer and leader of the multi-Platinum selling Canadian rock band April Wine, who shaped and directed the group from its earliest beginnings, has died today, December 3rd, at the age of 75 at Noon Atlantic Time, reports his publicist Eric Alper. No further details on cause of death, location or funeral details will be disclosed at this time. The family asks for privacy.

April Wine has sold over 10 million recordings worldwide.

Myles Goodwyn’s voice is as distinctive and immediately recognizable as his song writing skills are prolific. Myles and the other members of April Wine were inducted into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame in 2010.

Goodwyn received the prestigious East Coast Music Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008 and the SOCAN National Achievement Award in 2002. In 2016 he released his memoir named, Just Between You and Me, which became an instant best seller on the Globe and Mail's Non-Fiction List. His second book, Elvis and Tiger (fiction) was published in 2018 and was also very well received.

The Myles Goodwyn and Friends Of The Blues recording, released in 2018, earned international acclaim and a Juno nomination for Blues Recording of the Year in 2019. The recording won the ECMA award for Blues Recording of the Year in 2019. His follow up blues recording that year, Myles Goodwyn and Friends Of The Blues 2, won the same blues category in 2020.

Myles left the group for live performances earlier this year, and continued to perform live with his acoustic trio which includes himself, Jim Henman and Bruce Dixon until recently.

All of us at BraveWords send our condolences to Myles Goodwyn's family, friends, bandmates, and fans. May he rest in peace.

A news report from Toronto-based television station CP24, as well as a selection of April Wine's biggest hits can be enjoyed below.