ARAPACIS Featuring Former RAINBOW Keyboardist DAVID STONE To Release New Album In Spring 2021; New Single "The Mold" Streaming

Waterdog by AraPacis is an intriguing 8-song mix of traditional hard rock, doom and prog album and features the keyboards of former Rainbow and Max Webster member David Stone, the versatile guitar playing of leader Jerry Fielden, and the gutsy voice of frontwoman Michelle Macpherson. It will be released on Blackhouse Records in physical format and Bullseye Records of Canada, Inc. in digital format in the Spring of 2021.

Check out their new single, "The Mold", below.

AraPacis (Ara-Patches) is a female-fronted metal band hailing from Montreal, Quebec. Formed in 2003 by guitarist Jerry Fielden, fronted by Scots singer Michelle Macpherson, and supported by the keyboard wizardry of ex-Rainbow member David Stone, their main goal is to re-create some of the original aspects of 1970's hard rock and progressive rock and fuse it together with 21st century prog metal, doom metal & metalcore to make an interesting metal hybrid.

AraPacis have shared the stage with acts such as Blaze Bayley, Uli Jon Roth, Anvil, Raven, The Agonist, Doro and more. They have now released eight albums and thre EPs. The band has also had noted guests on their albums including Guy LeBlanc (RIP) of Camel, Steph Honde (Di'Anno, Hollywood Monsters), Don Airey (Deep Purple, Rainbow, Jethro Tull), Vinny Appice (Black Sabbath, Dio), Kayla Dixon of Witch Mountain, and John Gallagher of Raven, amongst others. Their latest EP, Déjà Hard, was released in 2020.

Band members:

Michelle Macpherson - lead vocals

Jerry Fielden - lead guitar, backing vocals, mandolin, drums and drum programming

Jean Audet - bass

Gwendolyne Krasnicki - violin

David Stone - keyboards

Gillan Macpherson-Briggs - backing vocals

Déjà Hard by AraPacis is a 4-track old school hard rock EP released on Blackhouse Records in the fall of 2020. The album is available digitally now on Bandcamp.