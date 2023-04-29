ARCH ECHO Release "Aluminosity" Single / Video Featuring DREAM THEATER Keyboardist JORDAN RUDESS

Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess has checked in with the following heads up:

"Brace your senses for a mind-bending musical experience, folks! Arch Echo has just dropped their latest single, Aluminosity', and I'm thrilled to have been creatively incorporated into their video with my very own solo. You simply cannot miss out on this!"

Arch Echo is a progressive metal/fusion group formed in 2016 by Joey Izzo, Adam Rafowitz, Joe Calderone, and Adam Bentley upon graduating from Berklee College of Music. Following the release of their self-titled debut album in 2017, the band toured with artists including Tony MacAlpine, Periphery, Plini, and Vola. In July 2021, Arch Echo supported Dream Theater on tour.

