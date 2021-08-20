ARCH ENEMY And BEHEMOTH Postpone Co-Headline Tour To Fall 2022

Arch Enemy’s thunderous co-headlining The European Siege tour with Behemoth is regrettably forced to postpone to fall 2022 due to the ongoing global situation. However, Arch Enemy can comfortingly announce that they will have a brand-new album for you by then. Expect nothing but an outstanding tour with a massive LP behind their back.

Michael Amott comments as follows: "Nobody’s more disappointed than us about this, that’s for damn sure. But it is what it is, and we’re already looking forward to getting back to it in 2022! Stay healthy, stay metal!"

Nergal further adds: "As Michael says, it is what it is - we go again for 2022! Behemoth are coming with new music and new stage shenanigans…a spectacle worth waiting for. We’ll see you there!"

The tour retains its special guest slot from Behemoth and Arch Enemy's longtime friends and metal legends Carcass, and opening the evening’s momentous proceedings will be Portland, OR's hotly-tipped gothic metal newcomers, Unto Others (formerly known as Idle Hands).

The rescheduled dates are listed in full below. All tickets will remain valid for the new dates, so keep them safe.

2022 tour dates:

September

27 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia Theatre

29 - Glasgow, Scotland - O2 Academy Glasgow

30 - Manchester, England - O2 Apollo

October

1 - Birmingham, England - O2 Academy Birmingham

2 - London, England - O2 Academy Brixton

4 - Paris, France - Le Zénith

5 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

7 - Lisbon, Portugal - Coliseu de Lisboa

8 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre

9 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

11 - Lyon, France - Le Radiant

12 - Milano, Italy - Alcatraz

14 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

15 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena

16 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

18 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

19 - Katowice, Poland - Spodek

21 - Ludwigsburg, MHP Arena

22 - Den Bosch, Netherlands - Mainstage Brabanthallen

23 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

25 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

26 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

28 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

29 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

30 - Hamburg, Germany - edel-optics.de Arena

31 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Partille Arena

November

2 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall

4 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet

5 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum

6 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene