ARCH ENEMY And BEHEMOTH Postpone Co-Headline Tour To Fall 2022
August 20, 2021, 7 minutes ago
Arch Enemy’s thunderous co-headlining The European Siege tour with Behemoth is regrettably forced to postpone to fall 2022 due to the ongoing global situation. However, Arch Enemy can comfortingly announce that they will have a brand-new album for you by then. Expect nothing but an outstanding tour with a massive LP behind their back.
Michael Amott comments as follows: "Nobody’s more disappointed than us about this, that’s for damn sure. But it is what it is, and we’re already looking forward to getting back to it in 2022! Stay healthy, stay metal!"
Nergal further adds: "As Michael says, it is what it is - we go again for 2022! Behemoth are coming with new music and new stage shenanigans…a spectacle worth waiting for. We’ll see you there!"
The tour retains its special guest slot from Behemoth and Arch Enemy's longtime friends and metal legends Carcass, and opening the evening’s momentous proceedings will be Portland, OR's hotly-tipped gothic metal newcomers, Unto Others (formerly known as Idle Hands).
The rescheduled dates are listed in full below. All tickets will remain valid for the new dates, so keep them safe.
2022 tour dates:
September
27 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia Theatre
29 - Glasgow, Scotland - O2 Academy Glasgow
30 - Manchester, England - O2 Apollo
October
1 - Birmingham, England - O2 Academy Birmingham
2 - London, England - O2 Academy Brixton
4 - Paris, France - Le Zénith
5 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini
7 - Lisbon, Portugal - Coliseu de Lisboa
8 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre
9 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
11 - Lyon, France - Le Radiant
12 - Milano, Italy - Alcatraz
14 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
15 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena
16 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
18 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
19 - Katowice, Poland - Spodek
21 - Ludwigsburg, MHP Arena
22 - Den Bosch, Netherlands - Mainstage Brabanthallen
23 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
25 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall
26 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle
28 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
29 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle
30 - Hamburg, Germany - edel-optics.de Arena
31 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Partille Arena
November
2 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall
4 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet
5 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum
6 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene