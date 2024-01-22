ARCH ENEMY Announces Deceivers Asia Tour For April / May 2024

Arch Enemy have anounced their return to Asia through April and May. The full schedule is available below. Venues will be confirmed soon.

The band comments: "This has been a long time coming and we can't wait to bring the metal madness!"

April

24 - Seoul, Korea

26 - Beijing, China

28 - Shanghai, China

30 - Guangzhou, China

May

3 - Xi’an, China

5 - Chengdu, China

7 - Nanjing, China

9 - Shenzhen, China

11 - Taipei, Taiwan

12 - Taichung, Taiwan

15 - Manila, Philippines

17 - Singapore

19 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

21 - Bangkok, Thailand

It was recently announced that Arch Enemy and long running member Jeff Loomis have amicably parted ways.

Arch Enemy founder and chief songwriter Michael Amott comments: “It’s been a joy having Jeff play with Arch Enemy for close to a decade, we truly had a blast touring around the world together! We were friends long before we played music together and we remain even closer buddies now, which feels great. We respect that he’s in a place and time in life where he needs to step out of Arch Enemy and we all wish him nothing but the best moving forward. The only constant is change, and this is one of those moments where things had to change a little to move forward in a satisfactory way for everyone involved. With all that said, we are extremely pleased to announce that we have recruited Joey Concepcion as our new guitarist! Joey’s a phenomenal talent and has been a friend of the band for a long time, he even filled in for Jeff on a couple of European festival shows back in 2018. We have touring and a myriad of other exciting things coming up on the horizon with Arch Enemy for 2024 and beyond and are thrilled to move forward, creating the next chapter and keeping the Metal flowing!”

Jeff Loomis comments: “My time in Arch Enemy has come to an end. I have had a great time (9 years!) of playing and touring with them, but now it’s time to enter a new chapter in my life. I wish Alissa, Michael, Sharlee and Daniel the very best and consider them all lifelong friends. I’d also like to thank the crew that have always been nothing but kind to me. Their hard work and dedication towards the band is incredible, and we wouldn't be able to put on the great shows without them. Thank you again for all your support over the years and Happy New Year”.

Lastly, Joey Concepcion has the following to say about joining the Arch Enemy fold: “It’s an honor and a privilege to be working with Arch Enemy and I’m very much looking forward to shredding stages across the globe together, playing for and meeting all the fans!”

In the clip here you can check out guitarist Joey Concepcion performing a headline set with Arch Enemy at Germany’s Summer Breeze Open Air 2018.