ARCH ENEMY - Deceivers Asia Tour 2024 Schedule Updated With Additional Shows In China And Indonesia

Arch Enemy have confirmed the full schedule for their Deceivers Asia Tour 2024. Dates are listed below, venues will be confirmed soon.

Tickets are available via the officia Arch Enemy website here.

April

24 - Seoul, South Korea

26 - Beijing, China⁠

28 - Shanghai, China ⁠

30 - Guangzhou, China

May

2 - Nanping, China

3 - Xi’an, China⁠

5 - Chengdu, China⁠

7 - Nanjing, China

9 - Shenzhen, China⁠

11 - Taipei, Taiwan

12 - Taichung, Taiwan⁠

15 - Manila, Philippines

17 - Singapore

19 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

21 - Bangkok, Thailand

23 - Jakarta, Indonesia⁠