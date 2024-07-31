ARCH ENEMY Drop Surprise Single And Video "Dream Stealer"

Sweden's extreme metal titans, Arch Enemy, ring in a new musical chapter with a surprise single and video drop, "Dream Stealer", which marks the first new music since their successful album Deceivers, which was released in August 2022.

Listen to "Dream Stealer" on your favorite DSP here, and watch the official video below.

Michael Amott shares about the new single, "First new Arch Enemy song we release in a little while and it feels good to be back! It was a blast working on 'Dream Stealer' in the studio, this song just has the high energy and twisted atmosphere that makes it so fun to play! Crank it up, loud and heavy! Metal is immortal!"

"Dream Stealer" was mixed by Jens Bogren and mastered by Tony Lindgren at Fascination Street Studios. The video was directed and produced by Patric Ullaeus.

In October, Arch Enemy will embark on their "Rising From The North" co-headline tour with Swedish melodic death metal pioneers In Flames, as well as special guests Soilwork, before they head over to Mexico for another extensive headline run. Both official tour posters can be viewed below.

Arch Enemy is:

Alissa White-Gluz - Vocals

Michael Amott - Guitars

Joey Concepcion - Guitars

Sharlee D'Angelo - Bass

Daniel Erlandsson - Drums

(Photo - Patric Ullaeus)