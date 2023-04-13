ARCH ENEMY Drummer DANIEL ERLANDSSON Details New Signature Sticks; Video

Wincent Drumsticks recently met up with Daniel Erlandsson at soundcheck before his show in Stockholm with Arch Enemy to talk about his re-designed signature sticks.

After releasing their latest record, Deceivers, last year to critical acclaim, extreme metal masters Arch Enemy issued a new video for the album track, "Poisoned Arrow", in March. Produced by Mirko Witzki (Witzki Visions), the clip can be viewed below, along with a newly released behind-the-scenes feature.

Guitarist Michael Amott commented on the release of "Poisoned Arrow":

"I almost can't believe we're releasing a 7th (!) video off our recent Deceivers album. Yet here it is, 'Poisoned Arrow', a mid-tempo track drenched in melodic guitar work and a somewhat different vibe overall compared to the other singles we've had out."

"The video was shot in Berlin, Germany during a hectic whirlwind schedule with director Mirko Witzki and his talented crew - they even made it snow in the middle of the sweltering German summer heat!"

"Here's another Deutschland connection for you; our German friend Raphy played the beautiful cello part on the intro and outro of the song, thanks again mate!"

"2023 is upon us and Arch Enemy is back on the road again, we launch the proceedings in New Zealand, Australia and Japan and have a big European summer run too."

Who knows where we'll go after that... but for now, check out 'Poisoned Arrow'!"

Arch Enemy is on the road, touring the world in support of Deceivers. Fans will have the chance to catch the band at the biggest festivals across Europe (with more EU shows to be announced soon).

