ARCH ENEMY Drummer DANIEL ERLANDSSON Posts Live Playthrough Video Of "House Of Mirrors"

Arch Enemy drummer Daniel Erlandsson has shared a live playthrough video of the song "House Of Mirrors", filmed May 4, 2022 at the Ogden Theatre in Denver, CO.

Daniel is sponsored by: Pearl Drums, Sabian, REMO, Wincent, Steinberg, Roland, On Trigger, and SE Electronics.

"House Of Mirrors" appears on Arch Enemy's new album, Deceivers, which will be released on August 12, 2022 via Century Media Records. The studio version of the song can be enjoyed below.

A collection of 11 tracks that are ruthlessly catchy and mercilessly violent, Deceivers stands toe-to-toe with the highlights of Arch Enemy's storied catalogue.

Guitarist Michael Amott comments: "Having just celebrated our 25th anniversary as a group and now releasing our 11th studio album, one could easily assume that we would be cruising along and going through the motions at this point. In reality, nothing could be further from the truth when it comes to Arch Enemy and our new album, Deceivers. It is without a doubt always a challenge to raise the bar each time in both the songwriting and production side of things, and it can feel a bit daunting before we get into it. But once we do get started and fully immerse ourselves in the creative process, it's really like there is nothing else in the world and we are very focused. And believe it or not, for the most part, we have a ton of fun making this music! Creating Deceivers was no different, once again we shut out the outside world and went deep into the artistic zone. I believe we pulled out some really interesting musical and lyrical themes this time, a few things might even raise an eyebrow or two - while retaining all the signature elements of the band. In the end, it's Arch Enemy at full speed and power!"

Deceivers tracklisting:

"Handshake With Hell"

"Deceiver, Deceiver"

"In The Eye Of The Storm"

"The Watcher"

"Poisoned Arrow"

"Sunset Over The Empire"

"House Of Mirrors"

"Spreading Black Wings"

"Mourning Star"

"One Last Time"

"Exiled From Earth"

