ARCH ENEMY - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Tokyo Show Streaming

Courtesy of Metal Justice Tokyo, footage of Arch Enemy's entire February 22nd show at Zepp Divercity in Tokyo, Japan is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Deceiver, Deceiver"

"The World Is Yours"

"Ravenous"

"War Eternal"

"In the Eye of the Storm"

"House of Mirrors"

"My Apocalypse"

"The Watcher"

"The Eagle Flies Alone"

"Handshake With Hell"

"Sunset Over the Empire"

"Blood on Your Hands"

"As the Pages Burn"

Encore:

"Enemy Within"

"Burning Angel"

"Snow Bound"

"Nemesis"

Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz is featured in a new ad for PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).

PETA's Madison VonSosen reports: When Alissa White-Gluz isn’t singing in her melodic death metal band, Arch Enemy, she’s urging people not to get caught up in cruelty. Alissa joined PETA in a beautifully haunting ad to encourage people to go vegan and keep sea animals off their plate.

As Alissa said, “Every time you think you want to go eat fish, you can just choose to eat something else.”

Read more here, and watch the video below:

(Ad photography - © Shayan Asgharnia)