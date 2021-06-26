ARCH ENEMY Guitarist JEFF LOOMIS Breaks Down NEVERMORE Classic "Born" In New Instructional Video

June 26, 2021, 58 minutes ago

news arch enemy nevermore jeff loomis riff notes

ARCH ENEMY Guitarist JEFF LOOMIS Breaks Down NEVERMORE Classic "Born" In New Instructional Video

The clip below features guitarist Jeff Loomis (Arch Enemy, ex-Nevermore) teaching us how to play the Nevermore classic "Born", courtesy of Joey Sturgis Tones.

"Born" is the lead-off track taken from Nevermore's 2005 album, This Godless Endeavor.

It was recently announced that Loomis has joined Graham Bonnet's version of Alcatrazz. A message from Bonnet follows:

"Hi all! Graham here. The cat's out of the bag! It is with tremendous pride and excitement that I am announcing that Jeff Loomis (currently with Arch Enemy, formerly of Nevermore) is officially the new guitar player of Graham Bonnet’s Alcatrazz. Jeff is a power-house of a musician, a brilliant writer and a great guy. His skills are unparalleled and I am thrilled at the prospect of recreating the magic of the early days of Alcatrazz but with a modern, heavier sound. When I first heard Jeff, I was astonished by his technique coupled with his great feel and incredible melodies. You can have a little taste of it on the upcoming Graham Bonnet Band album as Jeff is one of our guests.”

Says Loomis: "Hey everyone, I’m super excited to be working with Graham Bonnet. I’ve been a long time fan of his vocals and lyrics for many years, and it’s going to be an honor to craft some amazing music together and play some select live shows. I want to let you all know I’m still a very active member of Arch Enemy and will be seeing you all on the road very soon with them."

Bonnet continues: "Just to be clear, Jeff is still an active member of Arch Enemy as I am still with the Graham Bonnet Band. More news coming soon..."



Featured Audio

LEE AARON - "C'Mon"

LEE AARON - "C'Mon"

Featured Video

HEXENKLAD Premiere "Heathenheart"

HEXENKLAD Premiere "Heathenheart"

Latest Reviews