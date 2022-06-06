ARCH ENEMY Guitarist JEFF LOOMIS Launches Signature String Sets

"Well, the cats outa the bag," says Arch Enemy guitarist Jeff Loomis. "I have my very own signature strings courtesy of @doylewolfgangvonfrankenstein and @vonfrankensteinmonstergear."

"Each set are the exact gauges I use on a daily basis. 'Sentient 6' titled after a Nevermore song, are my standard 6 string set. 'The Seven Strings of God' also humorously based off a Nevermore song title, are my standard all purpose 7 string set... and yes you guessed it, 'Nemesis' are the custom gauge strings I use in C standard in @archenemyofficial. Please go to vonfrankensteinmonstergear.com if any of these custom sets interest you! Have a great day."