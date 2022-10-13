ARCH ENEMY, JUDAS PRIEST, EPICA, AMON AMARTH, SLIPKNOT And Others Featured In Official Wacken Open Air 2022 Aftermovie; Video
October 13, 2022, 34 minutes ago
Wacken Open Air organizers have released the official 2022 aftermovie below, stating: "Under the banner of horror creatures Wacken Open Air 2022 was the 31st edition of the world's biggest festival for heavy tunes. Watch 75.000 fans from all over the globe celebrating live music and having the time of their lives in a small village in northern Germany!"