ARCH ENEMY Kick Off European Siege 2022 In Ireland - Official Recap And Fan-Filmed Video

On September 27th, Arch Enemy launched their European Siege 2022 in Dublin, Ireland at The Olympia Theatre. The band has since issued an official video recap, along with the following statement:

"What an amazing way to kick off the European Siege Tour 2022 in Dublin, Ireland! Thank you all so much for coming out and selling out the first show of the tour; we can't wait to do it again!"

High quality fan-filmed video of select songs from Arch Enemy's show in Dublin, Ireland has surfaced online and can be enjoyed below. Their setlist was as follows:

"Deceiver, Deceiver"

"War Eternal"

"Ravenous"

"In The Eye Of The Storm"

"House Of Mirrors"

"My Apocalypse"

"The Watcher"

"The Eagle Flies Alone"

"Handshake With Hell"

"Sunset Over The Empire"

"As The Pages Burn"

"Snow Bound"

"Nemesis"

"Fields Of Desolation"

Don't miss Arch Enemy on The European Siege 2022 alongside Behemoth, Carcass, and Unto Others. Dates can be seen in the official poster below.

A collection of 11 tracks that are ruthlessly catchy and mercilessly violent, Deceivers stands toe-to-toe with the highlights of the band's storied catalogue. Roaring to life with "Handshake With Hell", Arch Enemy make it clear they are out for blood, and every track is a hit, from the moody "Poisoned Arrow" to the titanically anthemic "One Last Time". Sounding more energized than ever, the quintet is operating at the highest level, delivering a maelstrom of diamond-hard riffing wrapped around cinematic melodies, thunderous drumming and towering vocals. Arch Enemy has proved, yet again, that they are unstoppable.

Deceivers can be ordered in various formats here.

Deceivers tracklisting:

"Handshake With Hell"

"Deceiver, Deceiver"

"In The Eye Of The Storm"

"The Watcher"

"Poisoned Arrow"

"Sunset Over The Empire"

"House Of Mirrors"

"Spreading Black Wings"

"Mourning Star"

"One Last Time"

"Exiled From Earth"

"Deceiver, Deceiver" video:

"House Of Mirrors" video:

"Handshake With Hell" video:

"Sunset Over The Empire" video:

"The Watcher" video: