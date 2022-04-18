ARCH ENEMY Kick-Off The North American Siege 2022 Tour In Tempe, AZ; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming
April 18, 2022, 30 minutes ago
Arch Enemy and Polish black metal titans Behemoth have return to North America to co-headline The North American Siege 2022 tour. It kicked off in Tempe, AZ on April 16th with UK grindcore pioneers Napalm Death, and heavy gothic rockers Unto Others as special guests.
Check out fan-filmed video of Arch Enemy's show below. The setlist wasas follows:
"The World Is Yours"
"Deceiver, Deceiver" (live premiere)
"Ravenous"
"War Eternal"
"My Apocalypse"
"House of Mirrors" (live premiere)
"The Eagle Flies Alone"
"As the Pages Burn"
"Handshake With Hell" (live premiere)
"Dead Bury Their Dead"
"Nemesis"
Remaining tour dates:
April
18 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
19 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
21 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
22 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
23 - Charlotte. NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
25 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
26 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus
28 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
30 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
May
2 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theatre
4 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
9 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
10 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
11 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
13 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre
15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hollywood Palladium