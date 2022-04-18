ARCH ENEMY Kick-Off The North American Siege 2022 Tour In Tempe, AZ; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

Arch Enemy and Polish black metal titans Behemoth have return to North America to co-headline The North American Siege 2022 tour. It kicked off in Tempe, AZ on April 16th with UK grindcore pioneers Napalm Death, and heavy gothic rockers Unto Others as special guests.

Check out fan-filmed video of Arch Enemy's show below. The setlist wasas follows:

"The World Is Yours"

"Deceiver, Deceiver" (live premiere)

"Ravenous"

"War Eternal"

"My Apocalypse"

"House of Mirrors" (live premiere)

"The Eagle Flies Alone"

"As the Pages Burn"

"Handshake With Hell" (live premiere)

"Dead Bury Their Dead"

"Nemesis"

Remaining tour dates:

April

18 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

19 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

21 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

22 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

23 - Charlotte. NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

25 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

26 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus

28 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

30 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

May

2 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theatre

4 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

9 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

10 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

11 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

13 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hollywood Palladium