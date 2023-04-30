ARCH ENEMY - Limited Edition Picture Vinyl Re-Issues Of Black Earth And Stigmata Albums Available; "Bridge Of Destiny" Visualizer Streaming

Arch Enemy have re-issued their Black Earth (1996) and Stigmata (1998) albums on limited edition picture vinyl via their official online shop. Go to this location to pick up your copies.

Both albums feature original Arch Enemy vocalist Johan Liiva and guitarist Christopher Amott.

In celebration of the releases, a new visualizer for "Bridge Of Destiny", taken from Stigmata, has been released and can be viewed below.

Black Earth tracklist:

"Bury Me An Angel"

"Dark Insanity"

"Eureka"

"Idolatress"

"Cosmic Retribution"

"Demoniality"

"Transmigration Macabre"

"Time Capsule"

"Fields of Desolation"

Stigmata tracklist:

"Beast of Man"

"Stigmata"

"Sinister Mephisto"

"Dark of the Sun"

"Let the Killing Begin"

"Black Earth"

"Tears of the Dead"

"Vox Stellarum" (instrumental)

"Bridge of Destiny"