ARCH ENEMY - Multi-Cam Video Of Entire Leyendas Del Rock Festival 2023 Show In Spain Streaming

On August 10th, Arch Enemy performed at Leyendas Del Rock 2023 in Villena, Spain. Multi-cam video of the band's entire set can be veiwed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Deceiver, Deceiver"

"War Eternal"

"House of Mirrors"

"My Apocalypse

"The Watcher"

"The Eagle Flies Alone"

"Handshake With Hell"

"Sunset Over the Empire"

"As the Pages Burn"

"We Will Rise"

"Nemesis"

Skid Row frontman Erik Grönwall attended his first ever Arch Enemy show on August 14th at Parksnäckan in Uppsala, Sweden. He rates the experience in the video below, released via his offcial YouTube channel.