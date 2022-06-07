ARCH ENEMY Postpone Release Of New Album, Deceivers

Arch Enemy originally intended to release their 11th studio album, Deceivers, on July 29th, via Century Media Records. However, earlier today the band issued the following update:

"Dear Enemy Legions,

We know how excited you (and we) are to get your hands on our new album, Deceivers! Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, the release of the new album has to be postponed - but only by two weeks! So, the new release date will be August 12th. We promise it will be worth the wait!

In fact, the album will drop while we are on the road playing some of our favourite European festivals and, to thank you for your ongoing support, we have decided to host some exclusive signing sessions throughout Germany so we can meet you face to face!

Be sure to catch our set and get your new Deceivers swag signed at the events below:

August

6 - Wacken Open Air⁠, Germany

9 - Tel Aviv⁠, Israel

12 - Knotfest Finland⁠

13 - Cologne Signing Session⁠

14 - Alcatraz Metal Festival⁠, Belgium

15 - Hamburg Signing Session⁠

16 - Dortmund Signing Session⁠

17 - Frankfurt Signing Session⁠

18 - Summer Breeze Festival⁠, Germany

20 - Reload Festival⁠, Germany

Exact information about the locations and times of the signing sessions will follow soon.

We want to thank you for your amazing feedback on Deceivers thus far and hope to see you all in the pit this summer!

- Arch Enemy"

A collection of 11 tracks that are ruthlessly catchy and mercilessly violent, Deceivers stands toe-to-toe with the highlights of Arch Enemy's storied catalogue.

Guitarist Michael Amott comments: "Having just celebrated our 25th anniversary as a group and now releasing our 11th studio album, one could easily assume that we would be cruising along and going through the motions at this point. In reality, nothing could be further from the truth when it comes to Arch Enemy and our new album, Deceivers. It is without a doubt always a challenge to raise the bar each time in both the songwriting and production side of things, and it can feel a bit daunting before we get into it. But once we do get started and fully immerse ourselves in the creative process, it's really like there is nothing else in the world and we are very focused. And believe it or not, for the most part, we have a ton of fun making this music! Creating Deceivers was no different, once again we shut out the outside world and went deep into the artistic zone. I believe we pulled out some really interesting musical and lyrical themes this time, a few things might even raise an eyebrow or two - while retaining all the signature elements of the band. In the end, it's Arch Enemy at full speed and power!"

Deceivers tracklisting:

"Handshake With Hell"

"Deceiver, Deceiver"

"In The Eye Of The Storm"

"The Watcher"

"Poisoned Arrow"

"Sunset Over The Empire"

"House Of Mirrors"

"Spreading Black Wings"

"Mourning Star"

"One Last Time"

"Exiled From Earth"

"Deceiver, Deceiver" video:

"House Of Mirrors" video:

"Handshake With Hell" video:

"Sunset Over The Empire" video:

Arch Enemy lineup:

Alissa White-Gluz - Vocals

Michael Amott - Guitars

Jeff Loomis - Guitars

Sharlee D'Angelo - Bass

Daniel Erlandsson - Drums

