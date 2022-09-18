ARCH ENEMY Presents Summer 2022 Recap Video

"Thank you for coming to our shows and signing sessions throughout the summer, and most of all - thank you for listening to our new album Deceivers," says Arch Enemy. "We're so grateful for your support. We can't wait to get back on the road and see you all again."

As a token of their appreciation, Arch Enemy has compiled the following Summer 2022 recap video:

A collection of 11 tracks that are ruthlessly catchy and mercilessly violent, Deceivers stands toe-to-toe with the highlights of the band's storied catalogue. Roaring to life with "Handshake With Hell", Arch Enemy make it clear they are out for blood, and every track is a hit, from the moody "Poisoned Arrow" to the titanically anthemic "One Last Time". Sounding more energized than ever, the quintet is operating at the highest level, delivering a maelstrom of diamond-hard riffing wrapped around cinematic melodies, thunderous drumming and towering vocals. Arch Enemy has proved, yet again, that they are unstoppable.

Deceivers can be ordered in various formats here.

Deceivers tracklisting:

"Handshake With Hell"

"Deceiver, Deceiver"

"In The Eye Of The Storm"

"The Watcher"

"Poisoned Arrow"

"Sunset Over The Empire"

"House Of Mirrors"

"Spreading Black Wings"

"Mourning Star"

"One Last Time"

"Exiled From Earth"

"Deceiver, Deceiver" video:

"House Of Mirrors" video:

"Handshake With Hell" video:

"Sunset Over The Empire" video:

"The Watcher" video:

Catch Arch Enemy on The European Siege 2022 alongside Behemoth, Carcass, and Unto Others. Dates for the 30-date tour, which begins September 27th in Dublin, Ireland, and concludes November 6th in Oslo, Norway, can be seen in the official poster below.