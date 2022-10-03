ARCH ENEMY Release European Siege 2022 Recap Video: Scotland

On September 27, Arch Enemy launched their European Siege 2022 in Dublin, Ireland. The band has issued an official video recap from their show in Scotland, along with the following statement:

"Glasgow, thank you so much for bringing the energy the other night! You guys were absolutely incredible and we can't wait to do it again!"

Don't miss Arch Enemy on The European Siege 2022 alongside Behemoth, Carcass, and Unto Others. Dates can be seen in the official poster below.

A collection of 11 tracks that are ruthlessly catchy and mercilessly violent, Deceivers stands toe-to-toe with the highlights of the band's storied catalogue. Roaring to life with "Handshake With Hell", Arch Enemy make it clear they are out for blood, and every track is a hit, from the moody "Poisoned Arrow" to the titanically anthemic "One Last Time". Sounding more energized than ever, the quintet is operating at the highest level, delivering a maelstrom of diamond-hard riffing wrapped around cinematic melodies, thunderous drumming and towering vocals. Arch Enemy has proved, yet again, that they are unstoppable.

Deceivers can be ordered in various formats here.

Deceivers tracklisting:

"Handshake With Hell"

"Deceiver, Deceiver"

"In The Eye Of The Storm"

"The Watcher"

"Poisoned Arrow"

"Sunset Over The Empire"

"House Of Mirrors"

"Spreading Black Wings"

"Mourning Star"

"One Last Time"

"Exiled From Earth"

"Deceiver, Deceiver" video:

"House Of Mirrors" video:

"Handshake With Hell" video:

"Sunset Over The Empire" video:

"The Watcher" video: