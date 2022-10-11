ARCH ENEMY Return To Australia, New Zealand In 2023

Get ready Australia & New Zealand, because Arch Enemy is finally coming back! Tickets go on sale Thursday, October 13th at 10am AEDT. Confirmed dates are as listed:

February

12 - Auckland - Powerstation

14 - Adelaide - The Gov

15 - Brisbane - Tivoli Theatre

17 - Sydney - Metro Theatre

18 - Melbourne - The Forum

19 - Perth - Metropolis Fremantle

A collection of 11 tracks that are ruthlessly catchy and mercilessly violent, Deceivers stands toe-to-toe with the highlights of the band's storied catalogue. Roaring to life with "Handshake With Hell", Arch Enemy make it clear they are out for blood, and every track is a hit, from the moody "Poisoned Arrow" to the titanically anthemic "One Last Time". Sounding more energized than ever, the quintet is operating at the highest level, delivering a maelstrom of diamond-hard riffing wrapped around cinematic melodies, thunderous drumming and towering vocals. Arch Enemy has proved, yet again, that they are unstoppable.

Deceivers can be ordered in various formats here.

Deceivers tracklisting:

"Handshake With Hell"

"Deceiver, Deceiver"

"In The Eye Of The Storm"

"The Watcher"

"Poisoned Arrow"

"Sunset Over The Empire"

"House Of Mirrors"

"Spreading Black Wings"

"Mourning Star"

"One Last Time"

"Exiled From Earth"

"Deceiver, Deceiver" video:

"House Of Mirrors" video:

"Handshake With Hell" video:

"Sunset Over The Empire" video:

"The Watcher" video:

(Photo - Katja Kuhl)