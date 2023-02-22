ARCH ENEMY's ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ Transforms Into A Haunting Mermaid For New PETA Ad; Video

Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz is featured in a new ad for PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).

PETA's Madison VonSosen reports: When Alissa White-Gluz isn’t singing in her melodic death metal band, Arch Enemy, she’s urging people not to get caught up in cruelty. Alissa joined PETA in a beautifully haunting ad to encourage people to go vegan and keep sea animals off their plate.

As Alissa said, “Every time you think you want to go eat fish, you can just choose to eat something else.”

Read more here, and watch the video below:

(Ad photography - © Shayan Asgharnia)