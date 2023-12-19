ARCH ENEMY's JEFF LOOMIS Puts Fender Tone Master Pro Features To The Test; Video

In the new video below from Fender, Jeff Loomis (Arch Enemy, ex-Nevermore) puts the Fender Tone Master Pro's features to the test with his Jackson Guitars Signature Kelly HT.

In a previous video from Jackson Guitars, Loomis performs a guitar playthrough of the Conquering Dystopia track, "Ashes Of Lesser Men".

Conquering Dystopia is the American instrumental technical death metal supergroup featuring guitarist Jeff Loomis, bassist Alex Webster (Cannibal Corpse), guitarist Keith Merrow (Demisery), and drummer Alex Rüdinger (The Faceless). "Ashes Of Lesser Men" was featured on the group's self-titled debut album, released in 2014.

Jackson recently partnered up with Loomis on another Signature Kelly. This aggressive axe features all the scorching specs as its predecessor, this time with a Hipshot hardtail bridge.

For a full rundown, watch the video below: