ARCH ENEMY Share Recap Video From Berkeley Date On The North American Siege 2022

Arch Enemy have released a recap video for the Berkeley, California date on The North American Siege 2022, also featuring Behemoth, plus special guests Napalm Death and Unto Others. Watch below.

Says the band: "The Bay Area is no stranger to heavy metal; and that's why everyone brought 110% of their energy for the show! Sold Out, crowd surfers all night long, and one hell of a thrashing from every band that played! The Bay Area has solidified itself as a place we'll never skip. We know you all had a great time and we did as well!"

On July 29, Arch Enemy will release their 11th studio album, Deceivers, via Century Media Records. For fans that can't wait for the record's release, the band is now offering a new 7", "Sunset Over The Empire" (due out May 20) - with the title track also appearing on Deceivers.

Arch Enemy's founder and chief songwriter Michael Amott comments: "I am thrilled that we are releasing our next single 'Sunset Over The Empire' not only digitally everywhere as usual, but also as a physical 7" vinyl record. I'm a big fan of the vinyl format myself and I think this killer looking 7" will be a nice collector's item as it's a limited run. The B-side is an instrumental we've never released before on a record, and the A-side is one of my fave tracks off our new upcoming album Deceivers!"

Pre-order "Sunset Over The Empire" here, where the 7" is available in the following versions:

- white vinyl (limited to 1000 copies; available via CM Distro Europe)

- transparent orange vinyl (limited to 500 copies; band exclusive)

"Sunset Over The Empire" tracklisting:

"Sunset Over The Empire"

"The Judging Eyes"

A collection of 11 tracks that are ruthlessly catchy and mercilessly violent, Deceivers stands toe-to-toe with the highlights of the band's storied catalogue. Pre-order the album here.

Deceivers tracklisting:

"Handshake With Hell"

"Deceiver, Deceiver"

"In The Eye Of The Storm"

"The Watcher"

"Poisoned Arrow"

"Sunset Over The Empire"

"House Of Mirrors"

"Spreading Black Wings"

"Mourning Star"

"One Last Time"

"Exiled From Earth"

"Handshake With Hell" video:

"Deceiver, Deceiver" video:

"House Of Mirrors" video:

Arch Enemy lineup:

Alissa White-Gluz - Vocals

Michael Amott - Guitars

Jeff Loomis - Guitars

Sharlee D'Angelo - Bass

Daniel Erlandsson - Drums