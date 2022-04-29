ARCH ENEMY Share Recap Video From Toronto Date On The North American Siege 2022

The North American Siege 2022, featuring Arch Enemy and Behemoth, plus special guests Napalm Death and Unto Others, landed at Toronto's Rebel venue on April 25. Arch Enemy have released this recap video:

Watch Behemoth's recap video from the Toronto show:

Remaining tour dates:

April

29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

30 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

May

2 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theatre

4 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

9 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

10 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

11 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

13 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hollywood Palladium