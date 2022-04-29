ARCH ENEMY Share Recap Video From Toronto Date On The North American Siege 2022

The North American Siege 2022, featuring Arch Enemy and Behemoth, plus special guests Napalm Death and Unto Others, landed at Toronto's Rebel venue on April 25. Arch Enemy have released this recap video:

Watch Behemoth's recap video from the Toronto show:

Remaining tour dates:

April
29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
30 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

May
2 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theatre
4 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
9 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
10 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
11 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
13 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre
15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hollywood Palladium



